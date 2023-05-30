$2.80M in average volume shows that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is heading in the right direction

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.8194, up 7.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8998 and dropped to $0.8002 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has traded in a range of $0.73-$18.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.10%. With a float of $6.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.99 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -437.85, operating margin of -4726.45, and the pretax margin is -8683.69.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8680.31 while generating a return on equity of -1,120.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -32.17

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., CYTO], we can find that recorded value of 3.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1635, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2923. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9192. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9593. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0188. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8196, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7601. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7200.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.70 million has total of 1,180K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 320 K in contrast with the sum of -27,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,691 K.