24.71% volatility in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 26, 2023, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) opened at $0.30, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3398 and dropped to $0.1606 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for SBIG have ranged from $0.27 to $5.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.00% at the time writing. With a float of $14.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.80 million.

In an organization with 126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.67, operating margin of -61.21, and the pretax margin is -49.09.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SpringBig Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 66,396. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 39,775 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 69,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,184 for $1.57, making the entire transaction worth $31,743. This insider now owns 30,184 shares in total.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -49.10 while generating a return on equity of -14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s (SBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6160, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8810. However, in the short run, SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3797. Second resistance stands at $0.4493. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5589. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2005, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0909. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0213.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 26,941K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,630 K according to its annual income of -13,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,160 K and its income totaled -2,260 K.