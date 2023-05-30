3.15% volatility in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 26, 2023, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened at $361.10, higher 5.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $383.76 and dropped to $356.00 before settling in for the closing price of $359.00. Price fluctuations for NFLX have ranged from $164.28 to $379.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 22.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.40% at the time writing. With a float of $438.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $445.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +17.82, and the pretax margin is +16.65.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Netflix Inc. is 1.34%, while institutional ownership is 80.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 167,490. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $334.98, taking the stock ownership to the 86 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director sold 7,147 for $334.28, making the entire transaction worth $2,389,071. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.86) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.21 while generating a return on equity of 24.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.72% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Netflix Inc. (NFLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.50, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw its 5-day average volume 7.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.89.

During the past 100 days, Netflix Inc.’s (NFLX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $334.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $298.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $389.76 in the near term. At $400.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $417.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $362.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $345.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $334.24.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Key Stats

There are currently 444,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 159.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,616 M according to its annual income of 4,492 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,162 M and its income totaled 1,305 M.