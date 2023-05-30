3.81% volatility in Under Armour Inc. (UAA) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 26, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) trading session started at the price of $7.07, that was 0.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.18 and dropped to $7.02 before settling in for the closing price of $7.05. A 52-week range for UAA has been $6.38 – $13.05.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -23.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -116.50%. With a float of $381.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.83 million.

In an organization with 7100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.39, operating margin of +4.08, and the pretax margin is +4.91.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Under Armour Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 650,689. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 69,823 shares at a rate of $9.32, taking the stock ownership to the 260,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.60, making the entire transaction worth $240,085. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.63% during the next five years compared to -42.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.14. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.19. Second resistance stands at $7.26. The third major resistance level sits at $7.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Key Stats

There are 443,589K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.00 billion. As of now, sales total 5,904 M while income totals 386,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,399 M while its last quarter net income were 170,550 K.