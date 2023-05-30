-3.82% percent quarterly performance for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $98.63, up 0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.605 and dropped to $98.33 before settling in for the closing price of $98.44. Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has traded in a range of $70.35-$115.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.00%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 402000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.58, operating margin of +13.27, and the pretax margin is +13.13.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Starbucks Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 77,648. In this transaction evp, cfo of this company sold 736 shares at a rate of $105.50, taking the stock ownership to the 56,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s acting evp, general counsel sold 2,962 for $108.48, making the entire transaction worth $321,317. This insider now owns 38,258 shares in total.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.30% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 273.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Looking closely at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), its last 5-days average volume was 7.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.44. However, in the short run, Starbucks Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.31. Second resistance stands at $100.10. The third major resistance level sits at $100.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.76.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.85 billion has total of 1,146,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,250 M in contrast with the sum of 3,282 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,720 M and last quarter income was 908,300 K.