-36.83% percent quarterly performance for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 26, 2023, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) opened at $0.1289, lower -4.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1336 and dropped to $0.1214 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for BACK have ranged from $0.10 to $1.19 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 83.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $26.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.06, operating margin of -60.85, and the pretax margin is -113.14.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IMAC Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -113.14 while generating a return on equity of -162.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)

Looking closely at IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) raw stochastic average was set at 9.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1512, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2964. However, in the short run, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1337. Second resistance stands at $0.1397. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1215, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1153. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1093.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Key Stats

There are currently 33,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,190 K according to its annual income of -18,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,090 K and its income totaled -3,700 K.