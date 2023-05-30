6.38% volatility in TAL Education Group (TAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.68, soaring 5.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.05 and dropped to $5.64 before settling in for the closing price of $5.52. Within the past 52 weeks, TAL’s price has moved between $2.81 and $10.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -9.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.90%. With a float of $501.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $635.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16200 workers is very important to gauge.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

TAL Education Group (TAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

The latest stats from [TAL Education Group, TAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.83 million was superior to 7.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.26. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.23.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.58 billion based on 644,870K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,020 M and income totals -135,610 K. The company made 268,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.