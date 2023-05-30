8.11% volatility in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.40, soaring 45.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.77 and dropped to $2.40 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Within the past 52 weeks, ALAR’s price has moved between $1.46 and $6.21.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 77.10%. With a float of $3.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.30 million.

In an organization with 52 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.67, operating margin of -68.45, and the pretax margin is -71.77.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alarum Technologies Ltd. is 5.11%, while institutional ownership is 0.15%.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.91) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -70.03 while generating a return on equity of -72.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.62 million. That was better than the volume of 0.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s (ALAR) raw stochastic average was set at 73.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. However, in the short run, Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $4.48. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.07.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.15 million based on 3,295K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,780 K and income totals -13,150 K. The company made 5,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.