A look at CLPS Incorporation’s (CLPS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 26, 2023, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was 6.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. A 52-week range for CLPS has been $0.99 – $2.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.50%. With a float of $10.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.63 million.

The firm has a total of 3824 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.96, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +5.05.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CLPS Incorporation stocks. The insider ownership of CLPS Incorporation is 55.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.93 while generating a return on equity of 7.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of CLPS Incorporation (CLPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CLPS Incorporation, CLPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 33002.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, CLPS Incorporation’s (CLPS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1398, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3103. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9500.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) Key Stats

There are 23,626K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.20 million. As of now, sales total 152,020 K while income totals 4,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,855 K while its last quarter net income were 728 K.