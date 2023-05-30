Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 26, 2023, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) opened at $88.71, lower -0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.82 and dropped to $87.52 before settling in for the closing price of $88.89. Price fluctuations for DUK have ranged from $83.76 to $114.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.70% at the time writing. With a float of $769.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $770.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27859 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.43, operating margin of +22.33, and the pretax margin is +14.18.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Duke Energy Corporation is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 189,812. In this transaction SVP, External Affairs & Comm of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $99.90, taking the stock ownership to the 9,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s EVP & CCO sold 415 for $100.84, making the entire transaction worth $41,849. This insider now owns 111,997 shares in total.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.26) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.46 while generating a return on equity of 7.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.80% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Looking closely at Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK), its last 5-days average volume was 3.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.03. However, in the short run, Duke Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.17. Second resistance stands at $89.65. The third major resistance level sits at $90.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.57.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Key Stats

There are currently 770,652K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,768 M according to its annual income of 2,550 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,276 M and its income totaled 804,000 K.

