A look at Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.64, plunging -0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.65 and dropped to $27.80 before settling in for the closing price of $28.23. Within the past 52 weeks, LI’s price has moved between $12.52 and $41.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -497.60%. With a float of $864.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19396 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.11, operating margin of -8.07, and the pretax margin is -4.77.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Li Auto Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -4.44 while generating a return on equity of -4.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -497.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Looking closely at Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), its last 5-days average volume was 6.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.26. However, in the short run, Li Auto Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.61. Second resistance stands at $29.05. The third major resistance level sits at $29.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.91.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.63 billion based on 1,042,289K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,566 M and income totals -291,740 K. The company made 2,736 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 135,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.