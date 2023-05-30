A look at OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock priced at $4.95, down -3.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.01 and dropped to $4.859 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. OSUR’s price has ranged from $2.62 to $7.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 18.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.60%. With a float of $69.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 840 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.10, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $4.19, making the entire transaction worth $25,138. This insider now owns 77,218 shares in total.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.63 while generating a return on equity of -4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OraSure Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Looking closely at OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.18. However, in the short run, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.97. Second resistance stands at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.67.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 370.00 million, the company has a total of 73,262K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 387,480 K while annual income is -17,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 154,960 K while its latest quarter income was 27,220 K.