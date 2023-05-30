A look at The Southern Company’s (SO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 26, 2023, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) trading session started at the price of $69.72, that was -0.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.80 and dropped to $69.02 before settling in for the closing price of $69.82. A 52-week range for SO has been $58.85 – $80.57.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.50%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 27700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.14, operating margin of +19.33, and the pretax margin is +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Southern Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 3,758,000. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $75.16, taking the stock ownership to the 847,592 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP & Pres. External Affairs sold 27,426 for $75.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,059,967. This insider now owns 36,119 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.71) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 41.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Southern Company (SO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Southern Company, SO], we can find that recorded value of 4.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.21. The third major resistance level sits at $70.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.28.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are 1,090,403K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.13 billion. As of now, sales total 29,279 M while income totals 3,535 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,480 M while its last quarter net income were 862,000 K.