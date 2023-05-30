A major move is in the offing as Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) market cap hits 205.51 million

May 26, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) trading session started at the price of $2.49, that was 11.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.89 and dropped to $2.49 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. A 52-week range for BTBT has been $0.53 – $2.69.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.90%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.57 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -49.26, operating margin of -120.83, and the pretax margin is -327.87.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bit Digital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -326.03 while generating a return on equity of -80.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT], we can find that recorded value of 3.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.12. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are 82,483K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 205.51 million. As of now, sales total 32,300 K while income totals -105,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,780 K while its last quarter net income were -62,650 K.