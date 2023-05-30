Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) market cap hits 1.78 billion

Company News

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $12.08, up 14.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.90 and dropped to $12.0699 before settling in for the closing price of $11.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has traded in a range of $7.20-$19.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.60%. With a float of $105.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.12, operating margin of -17.69, and the pretax margin is -20.86.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 2,523,216. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 240,000 shares at a rate of $10.51, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Pres & Chief Executive Officer sold 24,446 for $9.95, making the entire transaction worth $243,123. This insider now owns 225,554 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -20.83 while generating a return on equity of -15.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Looking closely at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 53.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.23. However, in the short run, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.39. Second resistance stands at $15.06. The third major resistance level sits at $16.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.73.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.78 billion has total of 148,567K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,480 K in contrast with the sum of -22,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,270 K and last quarter income was 2,820 K.

