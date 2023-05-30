A major move is in the offing as Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) market cap hits 376.27 million

On May 26, 2023, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) opened at $9.54, higher 5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.91 and dropped to $9.50 before settling in for the closing price of $9.56. Price fluctuations for CGEM have ranged from $7.78 to $15.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 256.70% at the time writing. With a float of $37.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 62 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cullinan Oncology Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 6,469. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 707 shares at a rate of $9.15, taking the stock ownership to the 116,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 399 for $8.76, making the entire transaction worth $3,495. This insider now owns 86,541 shares in total.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.98) by -$0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 256.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s (CGEM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.81 in the near term. At $11.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.99.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Key Stats

There are currently 39,361K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 376.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 111,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -57,960 K.