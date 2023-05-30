A major move is in the offing as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) market cap hits 549.69 million

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.06, soaring 9.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.24 and dropped to $2.939 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. Within the past 52 weeks, LXRX’s price has moved between $1.31 and $3.79.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -72.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.10%. With a float of $186.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.01 million.

The firm has a total of 135 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -207.19, operating margin of -72489.21, and the pretax margin is -73341.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 40,434,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,173,800 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 48,433,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 982,600 for $2.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,456,500. This insider now owns 5,303,814 shares in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73341.01 while generating a return on equity of -88.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5496.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., LXRX], we can find that recorded value of 2.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.42. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 549.69 million based on 189,562K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -101,940 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.