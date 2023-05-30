A major move is in the offing as WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) market cap hits 8.40 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) stock priced at $0.045, down -2.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.045 and dropped to $0.0401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.04. WETG’s price has ranged from $0.03 to $50.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.70%. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WeTrade Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.1 million, its volume of 14.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 180.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1454, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9485. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0446 in the near term. At $0.0473, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0495. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0397, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0375. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0348.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.40 million, the company has a total of 195,033K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,380 K while annual income is 5,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,353 K while its latest quarter income was -8,657 K.