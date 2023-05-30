Search
Sana Meer
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) stock priced at $1.11, up 8.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. ADN’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $4.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -222.00%. With a float of $37.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 175 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.81, operating margin of -642.27, and the pretax margin is -973.68.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -948.54 while generating a return on equity of -76.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9206, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9035. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1267 in the near term. At $1.1933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8667.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.90 million, the company has a total of 52,262K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,840 K while annual income is -74,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 980 K while its latest quarter income was -11,990 K.

