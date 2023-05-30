Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 93.88 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock priced at $116.04, up 4.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.50 and dropped to $116.02 before settling in for the closing price of $115.00. AMZN’s price has ranged from $81.43 to $146.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 23.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.20%. With a float of $9.26 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.25 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1541000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +2.63, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 115. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $114.77, taking the stock ownership to the 990,545,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 500 for $115.68, making the entire transaction worth $57,842. This insider now owns 153,280 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.53 while generating a return on equity of -1.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amazon.com Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Looking closely at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), its last 5-days average volume was 73.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 66.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.17. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $122.40. Second resistance stands at $124.69. The third major resistance level sits at $127.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.44.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1179.94 billion, the company has a total of 10,260,354K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 513,983 M while annual income is -2,722 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 127,358 M while its latest quarter income was 3,172 M.