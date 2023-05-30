American Express Company (AXP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $152.81, soaring 4.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $158.25 and dropped to $152.53 before settling in for the closing price of $151.08. Within the past 52 weeks, AXP’s price has moved between $130.65 and $182.15.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.80%. With a float of $741.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $743.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +19.70, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 3,491,018. In this transaction Chief Colleague Experience Off of this company sold 22,841 shares at a rate of $152.84, taking the stock ownership to the 13,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President, U.S. Consumer Serv sold 5,456 for $174.52, making the entire transaction worth $952,187. This insider now owns 7,045 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.65) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +13.41 while generating a return on equity of 31.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

American Express Company (AXP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.68.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $159.48 in the near term. At $161.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $165.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $148.04.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 112.29 billion based on 743,272K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,625 M and income totals 7,514 M. The company made 15,714 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,816 M in sales during its previous quarter.