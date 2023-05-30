Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) kicked off at the price of $0.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

May 26, 2023, Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) trading session started at the price of $0.9859, that was 11.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9859 and dropped to $0.8699 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. A 52-week range for ANGN has been $0.46 – $2.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.10%. With a float of $20.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.93, operating margin of -1322.73, and the pretax margin is -1686.53.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Angion Biomedica Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Angion Biomedica Corp. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 17.10%.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1686.53 while generating a return on equity of -61.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97 and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN)

Looking closely at Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 77231.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Angion Biomedica Corp.’s (ANGN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6788, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8183. However, in the short run, Angion Biomedica Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0005. Second resistance stands at $1.0512. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8845, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8192. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7685.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) Key Stats

There are 30,114K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.60 million. As of now, sales total 2,300 K while income totals -38,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,540 K.