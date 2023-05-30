Apexigen Inc. (APGN) kicked off at the price of $0.54: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 26, 2023, Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) opened at $0.4801, higher 8.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5802 and dropped to $0.4713 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Price fluctuations for APGN have ranged from $0.33 to $31.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.00% at the time writing. With a float of $20.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.16 million.

The firm has a total of 12 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apexigen Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 28.10%.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apexigen Inc. (APGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apexigen Inc. (APGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apexigen Inc., APGN], we can find that recorded value of 2.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Apexigen Inc.’s (APGN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4820, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1062. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5897. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6394. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6986. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4808, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4216. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3719.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) Key Stats

There are currently 24,653K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -32,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,050 K.