Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) volume exceeds 4.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 26, 2023, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) opened at $20.75, higher 25.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.5099 and dropped to $20.75 before settling in for the closing price of $17.50. Price fluctuations for RCUS have ranged from $15.70 to $36.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 139.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -619.20% at the time writing. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -250.00, and the pretax margin is -237.50.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 146,734. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 8,729 shares at a rate of $16.81, taking the stock ownership to the 406,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,600 for $23.52, making the entire transaction worth $37,632. This insider now owns 414,946 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.16) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -238.39 while generating a return on equity of -35.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -619.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.78 in the near term. At $23.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.26.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

There are currently 73,106K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 112,000 K according to its annual income of -267,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,000 K and its income totaled -80,000 K.