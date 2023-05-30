Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 52,160 K

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $3.205, down -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.39 and dropped to $3.19 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has traded in a range of $0.49-$5.12.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.10%. With a float of $184.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.02 million.

In an organization with 133 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.29, operating margin of -122.24, and the pretax margin is -128.84.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 41,489. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 11,357 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 887,655 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,711 for $3.65, making the entire transaction worth $17,210. This insider now owns 353,420 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -128.85 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.63. However, in the short run, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.38. Second resistance stands at $3.48. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.98.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 705.60 million has total of 214,462K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,160 K in contrast with the sum of -67,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,370 K and last quarter income was -26,770 K.