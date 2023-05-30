ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) posted a -0.83% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $4.56, up 4.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.79 and dropped to $4.48 before settling in for the closing price of $4.59. Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has traded in a range of $4.38-$7.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.80%. With a float of $130.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.0 million, its volume of 5.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 13.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.89 in the near term. At $4.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 897.40 million has total of 195,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 228,430 K in contrast with the sum of -229,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 118,240 K and last quarter income was -31,360 K.