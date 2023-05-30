Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,237 M

Analyst Insights

May 26, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) trading session started at the price of $716.65, that was 3.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $742.31 and dropped to $715.635 before settling in for the closing price of $708.48. A 52-week range for ASML has been $363.15 – $710.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.40%. With a float of $394.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.47, operating margin of +30.70, and the pretax margin is +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ASML Holding N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.4) by $0.91. This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

The latest stats from [ASML Holding N.V., ASML] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.15.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 96.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $654.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $580.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $746.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $757.97. The third major resistance level sits at $773.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $720.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $704.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $693.60.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

There are 394,589K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 282.77 billion. As of now, sales total 22,308 M while income totals 5,926 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,237 M while its last quarter net income were 2,098 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) posted a 22.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.86, plunging -12.97% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) market cap hits 376.27 million

Sana Meer -
On May 26, 2023, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) opened at $9.54, higher 5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 21.59% last month.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) stock priced at $0.2002, up 8.14% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.