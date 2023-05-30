Search
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,230 K

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock priced at $1.89, down -7.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. ATRA’s price has ranged from $1.84 to $9.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.40%. With a float of $94.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.97 million.

In an organization with 330 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 103.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 60,633. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 29,766 shares at a rate of $2.04, taking the stock ownership to the 720,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technical Officer sold 19,040 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $38,784. This insider now owns 276,010 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.72 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.67 million. That was better than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7831. However, in the short run, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8833. Second resistance stands at $1.9967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5233.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 188.10 million, the company has a total of 97,972K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,570 K while annual income is -228,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,230 K while its latest quarter income was -74,770 K.

