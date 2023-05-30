Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) volume exceeds 0.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $17.22, up 6.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.15 and dropped to $17.20 before settling in for the closing price of $16.96. Over the past 52 weeks, ATAT has traded in a range of $11.02-$29.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.60%. With a float of $79.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.32 million.

The firm has a total of 3255 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is 25.69%, while institutional ownership is 3.16%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12 and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, ATAT], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.73. The third major resistance level sits at $19.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.47.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.22 billion has total of 130,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 328,100 K in contrast with the sum of 14,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 112,690 K and last quarter income was 2,600 K.