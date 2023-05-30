Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) posted a -5.63% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) stock priced at $1.35. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3705 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. AUR’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $3.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -124.10%. With a float of $331.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.47, operating margin of -1085.29, and the pretax margin is -2533.82.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 194,511. In this transaction Director of this company sold 93,304 shares at a rate of $2.08, taking the stock ownership to the 2,244,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Director sold 49,563 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $101,609. This insider now owns 253,497 shares in total.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2533.82 while generating a return on equity of -67.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -124.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aurora Innovation Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

Looking closely at Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3856, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7349. However, in the short run, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3737. Second resistance stands at $1.4073. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4442. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3032, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2663. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2327.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.58 billion, the company has a total of 1,180,413K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 68,000 K while annual income is -1,723 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,370 K while its latest quarter income was -293,820 K.