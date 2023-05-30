Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,360 K

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.07, plunging -7.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.07 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. Within the past 52 weeks, AUTL’s price has moved between $1.60 and $3.79.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 35.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.50%. With a float of $158.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 399 employees.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Autolus Therapeutics plc is 8.45%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2402.95 while generating a return on equity of -48.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 82.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Autolus Therapeutics plc’s (AUTL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.00 in the near term. At $3.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.46.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 527.91 million based on 173,075K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,360 K and income totals -148,840 K. The company made 1,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.