Bank of America Corporation (BAC) with a beta value of 1.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.20, soaring 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.40 and dropped to $27.79 before settling in for the closing price of $28.17. Within the past 52 weeks, BAC’s price has moved between $26.32 and $38.60.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.80%. With a float of $7.96 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.07 billion.

The firm has a total of 217000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,600,411. In this transaction Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of this company sold 105,054 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 319,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 214,745 for $35.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,712,137. This insider now owns 214,747 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.82) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +23.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank of America Corporation, BAC], we can find that recorded value of 47.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 54.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.78. The third major resistance level sits at $29.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.32.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 224.49 billion based on 7,969,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 115,053 M and income totals 27,528 M. The company made 40,465 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,161 M in sales during its previous quarter.