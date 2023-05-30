Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 92,240 K

May 26, 2023, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) trading session started at the price of $10.76, that was -4.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.99 and dropped to $10.33 before settling in for the closing price of $10.86. A 52-week range for BYND has been $9.81 – $44.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 66.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -99.60%. With a float of $58.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.00 million.

In an organization with 787 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.77, operating margin of -77.70, and the pretax margin is -82.87.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Beyond Meat Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 405,772. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 27,690 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 78,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CFO, Treasurer sold 15,139 for $14.38, making the entire transaction worth $217,682. This insider now owns 58,687 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.01) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -87.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 4.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.23. However, in the short run, Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.78. Second resistance stands at $11.22. The third major resistance level sits at $11.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.46.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

There are 64,227K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 697.49 million. As of now, sales total 418,930 K while income totals -366,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 92,240 K while its last quarter net income were -59,040 K.