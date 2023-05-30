Big Lots Inc. (BIG) average volume reaches $1.60M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Search
Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.87, plunging -13.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.62 and dropped to $5.67 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Within the past 52 weeks, BIG’s price has moved between $7.12 and $32.25.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -237.00%. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.96 million.

The firm has a total of 10200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.16, operating margin of -3.50, and the pretax margin is -5.13.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Big Lots Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 112.42%.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.82) by -$1.58. This company achieved a net margin of -3.85 while generating a return on equity of -23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.29, a number that is poised to hit -2.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Big Lots Inc., BIG], we can find that recorded value of 2.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Big Lots Inc.’s (BIG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.13. The third major resistance level sits at $7.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.79.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 209.31 million based on 29,029K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,468 M and income totals -210,710 K. The company made 1,543 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.

