Can Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) drop of -0.19% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.66, soaring 6.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.63 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Within the past 52 weeks, BON’s price has moved between $0.52 and $5.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.50%. With a float of $6.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +21.87, and the pretax margin is +25.11.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bon Natural Life Limited is 43.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +20.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Trading Performance Indicators

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74 and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) raw stochastic average was set at 8.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0612, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4571. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7887 in the near term. At $0.8793, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9587. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6187, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5393. The third support level lies at $0.4487 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.30 million based on 8,396K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,910 K and income totals 6,240 K.