Can DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) drop of -3.21% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 26, 2023, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) opened at $7.71, higher 1.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.85 and dropped to $7.67 before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. Price fluctuations for DRH have ranged from $7.14 to $10.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 148.40% at the time writing. With a float of $204.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.93, operating margin of +17.72, and the pretax margin is +11.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 243,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 24,310 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,396,099 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.50% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

The latest stats from [DiamondRock Hospitality Company, DRH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.59 million was superior to 2.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 24.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.97. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.61. The third support level lies at $7.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

There are currently 209,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,002 M according to its annual income of 109,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 243,550 K and its income totaled 9,160 K.