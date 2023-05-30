Search
Can Easterly Government Properties Inc.'s (DEA) hike of 0.22% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) stock priced at $13.255, up 3.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.68 and dropped to $13.095 before settling in for the closing price of $13.22. DEA’s price has ranged from $12.27 to $20.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 17.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.70%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.10 million.

In an organization with 54 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +24.36, and the pretax margin is +12.11.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.53 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was better than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.47. However, in the short run, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.84. Second resistance stands at $14.05. The third major resistance level sits at $14.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.88. The third support level lies at $12.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.23 billion, the company has a total of 93,390K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 293,610 K while annual income is 31,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,220 K while its latest quarter income was 3,890 K.

