Can Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (SHPH) hike of 16.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 26, 2023, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) opened at $1.44, higher 0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for SHPH have ranged from $1.02 to $126.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.10% at the time writing. With a float of $5.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 26.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 13,437. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company sold 8,372 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,085,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director sold 4,366 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,007. This insider now owns 31,221 shares in total.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -100.12.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23

Technical Analysis of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) saw its 5-day average volume 16.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (SHPH) raw stochastic average was set at 9.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3667 in the near term. At $1.5333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0333. The third support level lies at $0.8667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Key Stats

There are currently 13,654K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -975 K.