Can The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) drop of -5.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) stock priced at $57.09, up 0.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.65 and dropped to $57.00 before settling in for the closing price of $57.06. TD’s price has ranged from $55.43 to $77.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.70%. With a float of $1.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.83 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89464 employees.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.79 while generating a return on equity of 16.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.15% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 13.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.77 in the near term. At $58.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.73. The third support level lies at $56.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 104.24 billion, the company has a total of 1,839,578K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 48,714 M while annual income is 13,539 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,745 M while its latest quarter income was 1,175 M.