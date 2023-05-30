Can Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) drop of -2.95% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) stock priced at $193.58, down -0.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $193.95 and dropped to $192.09 before settling in for the closing price of $193.21. UNP’s price has ranged from $183.69 to $242.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.70%. With a float of $607.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31471 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.86, operating margin of +39.68, and the pretax margin is +36.47.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 532,500. In this transaction EVP SUSTAINABILITY & STRATEGY of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $213.00, taking the stock ownership to the 39,080 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director bought 1,380 for $188.26, making the entire transaction worth $259,799. This insider now owns 1,380 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +28.13 while generating a return on equity of 53.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Union Pacific Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

The latest stats from [Union Pacific Corporation, UNP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.38 million was inferior to 3.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.70.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 28.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $196.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $206.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $194.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $194.91. The third major resistance level sits at $195.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $192.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $191.19. The third support level lies at $190.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 117.80 billion, the company has a total of 610,253K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,875 M while annual income is 6,998 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,056 M while its latest quarter income was 1,630 M.