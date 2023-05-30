Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) 20 Days SMA touches -16.70%: The odds favor the bear

May 26, 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) trading session started at the price of $1.45, that was -6.97% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. A 52-week range for CDIO has been $0.80 – $10.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -651.20%. With a float of $6.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.55 million.

The firm has a total of 7 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1584.21, operating margin of -478784.32, and the pretax margin is -490630.00.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -490630.00 while generating a return on equity of -13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -651.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16634.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., CDIO], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (CDIO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 241.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6451, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2698. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1733.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Key Stats

There are 9,698K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.80 million. As of now, sales total 1 K while income totals -4,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,030 K.