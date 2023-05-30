Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) posted a -7.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.3032, down -2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3099 and dropped to $0.2987 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$2.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -38.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Looking closely at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3874, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7125. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3104. Second resistance stands at $0.3158. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3216. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2992, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2934. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2880.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.43 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.