Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.38% last month.

On May 26, 2023, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) opened at $5.17, higher 0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.36 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. Price fluctuations for CHS have ranged from $4.33 to $7.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 133.80% at the time writing. With a float of $118.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4556 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.14, operating margin of +6.70, and the pretax margin is +6.45.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chico’s FAS Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 437,088. In this transaction Director of this company sold 69,600 shares at a rate of $6.28, taking the stock ownership to the 704,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director sold 30,400 for $6.15, making the entire transaction worth $186,960. This insider now owns 774,240 shares in total.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.07 while generating a return on equity of 39.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s (CHS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.34 in the near term. At $5.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. The third support level lies at $4.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Key Stats

There are currently 123,517K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 638.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,142 M according to its annual income of 109,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 524,050 K and its income totaled 7,490 K.