Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.19% last month.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stock priced at $485.65, up 4.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $510.75 and dropped to $484.12 before settling in for the closing price of $486.55. COST’s price has ranged from $443.20 to $564.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.60%. With a float of $441.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 304000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.15, operating margin of +3.43, and the pretax margin is +3.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 298,408. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $497.35, taking the stock ownership to the 4,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,068 for $483.32, making the entire transaction worth $999,506. This insider now owns 25,350 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.93 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.57 while generating a return on equity of 30.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Costco Wholesale Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 165.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) saw its 5-day average volume 2.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.94.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 71.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $495.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $496.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $517.30 in the near term. At $527.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $543.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $490.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $474.08. The third support level lies at $464.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 215.78 billion, the company has a total of 443,483K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 226,954 M while annual income is 5,844 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,266 M while its latest quarter income was 1,466 M.