D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) volume exceeds 0.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.01, soaring 4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.9001 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Within the past 52 weeks, HEPS’s price has moved between $0.59 and $1.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -57.80%. With a float of $67.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3789 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0415, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9178. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0866 in the near term. At $1.1333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2265. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8535. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8068.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 326.00 million based on 325,998K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 983,450 K and income totals -177,940 K. The company made 428,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -92,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.