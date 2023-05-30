DLocal Limited (DLO) is -20.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $13.79, down -17.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.80 and dropped to $9.04 before settling in for the closing price of $13.80. Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has traded in a range of $9.03-$33.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.70%. With a float of $144.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 726 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.00, operating margin of +34.72, and the pretax margin is +28.71.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 11.13%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +25.94 while generating a return on equity of 31.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DLocal Limited’s (DLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.79 in the near term. At $16.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.66. The third support level lies at $4.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.05 billion has total of 296,165K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 418,930 K in contrast with the sum of 108,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 137,290 K and last quarter income was 35,440 K.