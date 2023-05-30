Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.74%

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock priced at $165.66, up 0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.88 and dropped to $161.85 before settling in for the closing price of $164.59. ENPH’s price has ranged from $152.15 to $339.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 52.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 170.30%. With a float of $133.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2821 workers is very important to gauge.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 549,022. In this transaction VP, Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $156.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 32,900 for $166.88, making the entire transaction worth $5,490,467. This insider now owns 32,900 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.86% during the next five years compared to 86.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enphase Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

The latest stats from [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.6 million was inferior to 4.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.31.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $185.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $247.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $167.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $169.67. The third major resistance level sits at $172.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.61. The third support level lies at $157.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.56 billion, the company has a total of 137,044K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,331 M while annual income is 397,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 726,020 K while its latest quarter income was 146,870 K.