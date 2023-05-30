Fabrinet (FN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,262 M

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $104.96, soaring 13.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.56 and dropped to $104.96 before settling in for the closing price of $105.17. Within the past 52 weeks, FN’s price has moved between $74.57 and $140.18.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 9.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.70%. With a float of $35.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14235 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.99, operating margin of +8.71, and the pretax margin is +9.15.

Fabrinet (FN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fabrinet is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 101.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 859,968. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,600 shares at a rate of $100.00, taking the stock ownership to the 24,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 1,400 for $98.05, making the entire transaction worth $137,267. This insider now owns 32,739 shares in total.

Fabrinet (FN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.87) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.86 while generating a return on equity of 16.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.96% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Trading Performance Indicators

Fabrinet (FN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fabrinet (FN)

The latest stats from [Fabrinet, FN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was superior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.82.

During the past 100 days, Fabrinet’s (FN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $129.09. The third major resistance level sits at $138.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.83.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.82 billion based on 36,297K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,262 M and income totals 200,380 K. The company made 665,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 59,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.