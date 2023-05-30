Ford Motor Company (F) soared 6.24 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock priced at $11.59, up 6.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.29 and dropped to $11.54 before settling in for the closing price of $11.38. F’s price has ranged from $10.10 to $15.88 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 173000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,027,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,921 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,638,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $389,623. This insider now owns 443,683 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 15.50 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ford Motor Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

The latest stats from [Ford Motor Company, F] show that its last 5-days average volume of 72.05 million was superior to 65.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 27.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.72. The third major resistance level sits at $13.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.91.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.53 billion, the company has a total of 4,000,770K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 158,057 M while annual income is -1,981 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,474 M while its latest quarter income was 1,757 M.