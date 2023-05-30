Search
Shaun Noe
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) 20 Days SMA touches -6.99%: The odds favor the bear

May 26, 2023, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) trading session started at the price of $38.61, that was 1.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.77 and dropped to $38.28 before settling in for the closing price of $37.96. A 52-week range for FUTU has been $28.00 – $72.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 89.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.40%. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2784 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.92, operating margin of +46.87, and the pretax margin is +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Futu Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 16.41%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.82) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Looking closely at Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.66. However, in the short run, Futu Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.35. Second resistance stands at $40.31. The third major resistance level sits at $40.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.37.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are 150,379K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.30 billion. As of now, sales total 975,970 K while income totals 375,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 296,020 K while its last quarter net income were 124,260 K.

